VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Holdings Decreased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,261,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

