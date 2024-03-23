Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE VALE opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vale will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

