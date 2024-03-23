UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.55

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 1098917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM

UWM Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $720.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UWM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UWM by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in UWM by 2,107.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UWM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.