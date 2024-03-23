USDX [Kava] 24-Hour Volume Reaches $290,429.89 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $97.44 million and approximately $290,429.89 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.72 or 0.00707645 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00125313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

