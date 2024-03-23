USDB (USDB) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market capitalization of $189.66 million and $20.77 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 0.99540889 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $22,179,998.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

