USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) versus Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Head-To-Head Analysis

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of USCB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

USCB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. USCB Financial pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for USCB Financial and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

USCB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given USCB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Risk & Volatility

USCB Financial has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USCB Financial and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $108.42 million 2.02 $16.55 million $0.83 13.49 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $94.78 million 1.60 $15.55 million $2.77 10.03

USCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 15.26% 9.39% 0.78% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 16.40% 13.65% 0.96%

Summary

USCB Financial beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and residential mortgage loans; and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. In addition, it provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. Further, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

