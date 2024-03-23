Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Upstart Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,086,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,820 shares of company stock valued at $488,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Upstart by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

