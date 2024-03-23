United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €21.94 ($23.85) and last traded at €21.86 ($23.76). 161,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.70 ($23.59).

United Internet Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.04 and a 200 day moving average of €21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

