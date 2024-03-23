Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.59. Approximately 68,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 355,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.
UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
