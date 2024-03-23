Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.59. Approximately 68,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 355,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.