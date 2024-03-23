Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ukrproduct Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

About Ukrproduct Group

(Get Free Report)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.