UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.