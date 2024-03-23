UBS Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $255.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $195.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $312.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $316.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

