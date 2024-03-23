U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

USB stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

