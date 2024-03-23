Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.62 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

