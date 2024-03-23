Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,571.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,662.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,504.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.