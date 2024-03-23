Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 633 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

