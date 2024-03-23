Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Bank of America
In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America
Bank of America Trading Down 1.2 %
BAC stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $292.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.