Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

