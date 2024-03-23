Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $99,407,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $78.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

