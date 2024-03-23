Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

