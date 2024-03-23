TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 231 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $200.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,918,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.