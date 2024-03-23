TSP Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 2,750 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 0.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,674,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 177,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 348,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,591,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 344,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,384.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

NYSE KYN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 471,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.