TSP Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 445.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,623 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 2.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,770.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 253,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 93,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 226,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 70,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.77. 9,521,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,280,172. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

