TSP Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

