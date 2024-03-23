TSP Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 23,150 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Assertio worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 661,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.