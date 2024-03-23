TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading 0.6% Higher

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$64.98 and last traded at C$63.50. 31,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 17,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.12.

TSE:QBTC.U Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.39.

