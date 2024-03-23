TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) to Issue Dividend of $8.00 on March 22nd

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 8.00 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.90. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a negative net margin of 78.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.71% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

