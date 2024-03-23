Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $32.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.44.

UiPath stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.14 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

