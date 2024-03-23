Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of FUSN opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.



Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

