Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock opened at $197.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.05. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -266.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,398 shares of company stock worth $3,040,961 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.