Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lowered by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Truist Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740,722 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

TFC stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

