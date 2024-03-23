Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 50,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

