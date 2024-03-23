TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZGet Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.57. Approximately 1,202 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.02% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

