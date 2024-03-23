TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shot up 21.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 176,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 83,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

TriStar Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

