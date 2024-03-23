TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shot up 21.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 176,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 83,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
TriStar Gold Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.07.
About TriStar Gold
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TriStar Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.