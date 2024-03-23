Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,927,000 after buying an additional 81,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after buying an additional 1,824,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after buying an additional 2,695,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,077,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after buying an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.