Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $99.58. 486,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,608. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.