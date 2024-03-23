Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1,569.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.29. 1,064,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.80 and a 200-day moving average of $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

