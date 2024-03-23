Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $262.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,791. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.72.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.09.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

