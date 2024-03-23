Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Posts Earnings Results

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 3.4 %
TSE TXP opened at C$0.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$196.74 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.
About Touchstone Exploration
