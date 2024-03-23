Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Posts Earnings Results

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE TXP opened at C$0.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$196.74 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

