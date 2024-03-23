Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXPGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE TXP opened at C$0.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$196.74 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

About Touchstone Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Read More

Earnings History for Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.