TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Stock Price Down 0%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.91 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.02 ($0.80). Approximately 4,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,755,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.05 ($0.80).

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.79 ($0.86) per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,984.87%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

