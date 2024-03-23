Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.88

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.88 and traded as high as $30.10. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 52,141 shares.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.