Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.88

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.88 and traded as high as $30.10. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 52,141 shares.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
