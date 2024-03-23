Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of TD opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,810,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,362 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

