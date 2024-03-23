TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Craig Shesky Sells 233,424 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TMC the metals Trading Down 7.4 %

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.82. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

