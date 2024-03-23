TLW Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TLW Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 5.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE HD traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,604. The company has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

