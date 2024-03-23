TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.46.

NYSE:TKO opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after buying an additional 485,105 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in TKO Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,983,000 after buying an additional 322,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $136,131,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

