TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after buying an additional 485,105 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in TKO Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,983,000 after buying an additional 322,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $136,131,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.