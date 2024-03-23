Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

TF stock opened at C$7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.89. The company has a market cap of C$644.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.743295 EPS for the current year.

TF has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

