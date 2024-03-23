Tim M. Wan Sells 10,105 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Asana Stock Performance
Shares of ASAN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.27. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $26.27.
Institutional Trading of Asana
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
