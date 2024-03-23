Tim M. Wan Sells 10,105 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.27. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Get Asana alerts:

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Asana

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.