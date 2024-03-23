Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 24,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,256,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,214,632.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.1 %

TTSH opened at $6.99 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $311.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

About Tile Shop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 568.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.