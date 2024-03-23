Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker Sells 4,750 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE TRI opened at C$212.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of C$159.25 and a twelve month high of C$217.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$208.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$190.10.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.9801077 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$181.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.