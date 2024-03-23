Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0775 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $503.11 million and $7.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00085040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001424 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,489,620,408 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.